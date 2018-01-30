Horoscopes | Jan. 30

Birthdays: Wilmer Valderrama, 38; Christian Bale, 44; Phil Collins, 67; Charles S. Dutton, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional issues will surface if you can’t find common ground or an ability to compromise when dealing with others. Inconsistency and outbursts will only make matters worse.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes at home or at work for the right reasons. Don’t let emotions take over or motivate you to head in a direction that may not be suitable over the long term.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone is acting erratically, back away instead of tagging along. Concentrate on what’s best for you and what you want to pursue.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rethink your lifestyle and the way you handle your money. Building a healthy nest egg will ease your stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep busy. Exercise, rigorous activities, taking action and making your dreams come true should be on your agenda. It’s up to you to take control if you want to get ahead or make your life better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offering to help others is fine, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Make clear what you are able to contribute before you get started.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get active and fit. Do your best to get rid of bad habits or frivolous behavior.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip or meeting will encourage success. Discuss your ideas and plans and you’ll be given interesting choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let the past guide you. A legal or financial experience will save you from a similar fate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Partnerships will need to be handled with the utmost care. If someone appears to be the least bit erratic or inconsistent, it may be best to keep your distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a stress-free environment your priority. Live frugally and question your relationships with people who tend to be indulgent.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Speak from the heart and be open about the way you feel and what you want. Walk away from situations that are casting a shadow on your life or your ability to get ahead.