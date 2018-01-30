Dear Abby: Relative gladly funds niece’s insurance, but not vacations

Dear Abby: My 25-year-old niece still lives at home. She works full time and attends college online. She’s a hard worker who doesn’t do drugs or engage in risky behavior.

I pay her a bonus for every A she earns, and I also pay for her health insurance. While I gladly pay the college bonuses, I have misgivings about continuing to pay for her health insurance, even though I can afford it. She doesn’t make much money at her job, but she goes out to restaurants and bars often, attends concerts and takes trips out of state three or four times a year.

When I was her age, I also went to college, worked a low-paying job and lived with my mother. Although I went out with friends often, I never wasted money on those other things – especially vacations. I don’t know if I’m being judgmental or enabling irresponsible behavior. – Protective in Houston

Dear Protective: You are obviously a generous person, but yes, you are being judgmental. Your niece is working, studying and living a clean and healthy life. You had a social life when you were your niece’s age; you should not begrudge her having hers.

Going to restaurants, bars and concerts is normal for a young woman her age. However, if you prefer not to subsidize the vacations because you feel they are excessive, discuss your feelings with her before deciding what to do.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have lived like nomads for the last few years. We have bought, sold and moved many times for all sorts of silly reasons. Our 5-year-old daughter finally started school, yet we don’t feel at home here.

We moved here to be close to my oldest and dearest friend, whose kids are now grown, and to my sister, who hardly talks to us or sees us. My husband’s sister and her husband’s family love us and treat us well. They have suggested we should move by them. They have kids our daughter’s age.

Would another move be bad? Should we make a final move before our daughter gets vested in school and friends? – Hopeful Nomads

Dear Nomads: If you are going to move to an environment more compatible for your daughter, the time to do it is now, so her education and social relationships will not be as disrupted as they would be when she is older.