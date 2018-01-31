10 Things to Know for today, Jan. 31, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Today:
1 - TRUMP ADDRESSES NATION, URGES UNITY
In his first State of the Union speech, the president urges lawmakers to come together to make good on long-standing promises to, among other things, fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure and fractured immigration systems.
2 - WHAT'S RATTLING US HEALTH INDUSTRY
Three of corporate America's heaviest hitters — Amazon, Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase — announce plans to jointly create a company to provide their employees with high-quality, affordable care.
3 - FOR NOW, GOP MEMO IN LIMBO
The White House says it will conduct a legal and national security review before Trump decides whether to release the classified memo on the Russia investigation.
4 - FALLOUT CONTINUES FROM ERRONEOUS ALERT
Hawaii's emergency management leader resigns and a state employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile is fired, officials say.
5 - 'A BLEMISH ON OUR HISTORY'
Israel's plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants sparks a backlash from liberal Israelis who say Israel — established in the wake of the Holocaust — should never turn away those in need.
6 - HOW POPE IS RESPONDING TO CHILEAN CRITICS
The pontiff sends the Vatican's most respected sex crimes expert to investigate a bishop accused by abuse victims of covering up for Chile's most notorious pedophile priest.
7 - US STOCKS LOSE GROUND
Hefty losses in health care and technology companies hand the market its worst two-day drop since May.
8 - TWO CASINOS OPENING THEIR DOORS
In Atlantic City, thousands of jobs lost during a brutal three-year stretch when five casinos shut down are coming back.
9 - 'GLEE' ACTOR AN APPARENT SUICIDE AT 35
Mark Salling played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the hit musical-comedy. His death comes weeks after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
10 - WHO'S EAGLES' TOP CHEERLEADER
QB Carson Wentz, out with an injury, will have to be satisfied with urging on backup Nick Foles from the sidelines during Sunday's Super Bowl.
