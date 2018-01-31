10 Things to Know for today, Jan. 31, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Today:

1 - TRUMP ADDRESSES NATION, URGES UNITY

In his first State of the Union speech, the president urges lawmakers to come together to make good on long-standing promises to, among other things, fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure and fractured immigration systems.

2 - WHAT'S RATTLING US HEALTH INDUSTRY

Three of corporate America's heaviest hitters — Amazon, Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase — announce plans to jointly create a company to provide their employees with high-quality, affordable care.

3 - FOR NOW, GOP MEMO IN LIMBO

The White House says it will conduct a legal and national security review before Trump decides whether to release the classified memo on the Russia investigation.

4 - FALLOUT CONTINUES FROM ERRONEOUS ALERT

Hawaii's emergency management leader resigns and a state employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile is fired, officials say.

5 - 'A BLEMISH ON OUR HISTORY'

Israel's plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants sparks a backlash from liberal Israelis who say Israel — established in the wake of the Holocaust — should never turn away those in need.

6 - HOW POPE IS RESPONDING TO CHILEAN CRITICS

The pontiff sends the Vatican's most respected sex crimes expert to investigate a bishop accused by abuse victims of covering up for Chile's most notorious pedophile priest.

7 - US STOCKS LOSE GROUND

Hefty losses in health care and technology companies hand the market its worst two-day drop since May.

8 - TWO CASINOS OPENING THEIR DOORS

In Atlantic City, thousands of jobs lost during a brutal three-year stretch when five casinos shut down are coming back.

9 - 'GLEE' ACTOR AN APPARENT SUICIDE AT 35

Mark Salling played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the hit musical-comedy. His death comes weeks after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

10 - WHO'S EAGLES' TOP CHEERLEADER

QB Carson Wentz, out with an injury, will have to be satisfied with urging on backup Nick Foles from the sidelines during Sunday's Super Bowl.