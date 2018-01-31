CEO changes at Kingman Chamber of Commerce

KINGMAN – Former chief executive officer of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, Gregg Martin, left the chamber’s employment but will continue to serve the community in his new role at UniSource Energy Services.

Martin said the accomplishments he is most proud of during his time at the chamber all revolve around relationship-building within the community and the businesses within it. The three committees within the chamber, Workforce Development Committee, Ambassadors, and Business and Government play active roles in those efforts.



“I’m very proud of the activities and projects those committees undertook, and they continue to do excellent work for the chamber,” he said.

Martin’s favorite aspects of working at the chamber mirror his proudest accomplishments during his tenure there, as he again mentioned the exceptional effort put forth by the board of directors. Working with the board and the committees are highlights of his time at the Chamber.

“It (Chamber) has a tremendous board of directors that cares deeply about this community,” Martin said. “My time there was thoroughly fulfilling and enjoyable and mostly was about those relationships and the development of those relationships.”

Dan Del Monaco, chairman of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, said of Martin that he “left the chamber in a better position than he inherited it.”

“Gregg was a tremendous benefit to the chamber,” he said. “I think we lacked true leadership over the last several years and we were kind of maybe a flailing organization that didn’t have the direction and talent we needed, and Gregg rectified that.”

Martin’s new position at UniSource, community customer affairs representative, allows him to continue to do what he enjoys in building relationships throughout the community in addition to being involved with the community’s economic development and growth. His role at UniSource lets him undertake the same type of projects and community service that he did while CEO of the chamber.

“UniSource obviously is a wonderful company providing a service that our community needs, and they’re providing that in a manner that’s available and cost effective and it’s something everyone needs,” he said.

Martin noted that with the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce looking for a new CEO, finding the right candidate is paramount. For Martin, the right candidate for CEO is the passionate candidate.

“The chambers of commerce need people who care about business and about growth and development of those business and how that impacts an overall community’s growth and prosperity,” he said.

Del Monaco and the chamber believe they have found in Michael Hindenach, a candidate who embodies the passion and experience that Martin described.



Hindenach, according to Elizabeth, North Carolina’s Daily Advance, has in the past been employed as a manager for Marshall Economic Development, an assistant controller as well as a chamber of commerce president. Hindenach could not be reached by the Daily Miner.

“I can’t wait until he can be part of our community,” Del Monaco said. “I think he’ll do great things.”