Horoscopes | Jan. 31

Birthdays: Mario Williams, 33; Justin Timberlake, 37; Kerry Washington, 41; Portia de Rossi, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll find it much easier to get along with others today. Share your ideas and be willing to put your time and energy behind your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dealing with children, friends or your loved one will not be as easy as you hope. Offer space to others and take time to consider how you feel and what you want to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fix up your surroundings. Whether at work or at home, you will be more productive if you are comfortable and relaxed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Tidy up any unfinished business. Review contracts and investments and consider what you can do to improve your financial status.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you love someone, don’t be shy – share your feelings. Don’t blow situations out of proportion or overspend in order to make an impression.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A problem you face at work will result in being asked a slew of questions. Abide by the rules and regulations if you don’t want to end up being blamed for any wrongdoing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Past debt will require attention. Don’t lend or borrow money or make promises you won’t be able to fulfill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions take over or to be tempted by someone who is a poor influence. Walk away from indulgent situations and people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can make your move as long as you have done your homework. A deal that comes your way will have potential, but don’t overextend yourself in order to take part.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig in and get things done. Don’t worry about what others do or say. Set your own pace and don’t stop until you are satisfied with what you have accomplished.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A pick-me-up will do you good. Update your image or plan something special with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have plenty to deal with regarding negotiations, contracts, personal investments and medical concerns. Don’t believe everything you hear.