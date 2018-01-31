Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs fall to Wickenburg

KINGMAN – It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night as the Kingman High School girls basketball team dropped a 52-25 loss to 22nd-ranked Wickenburg.

“We played a great first half – we played our game,” said Kingman head coach Tony Kern. “In the second half, it was a different team. That’s when turnovers killed us.”

The Lady Bulldogs (9-7, 4-4 3A West Region) had five different players score at least two points in the first half and they kept it interesting until Wickenburg used a late run for a 23-20 halftime lead.

Then it went downhill in the second half as the Lady Wranglers (9-6, 7-1) outscored Kingman 29-5 to easily cruise to victory.

The No. 28 ranked Lady Bulldogs are back in action Friday with a 5:30 p.m. road contest against No. 29 ranked River Valley (9-7, 3-5).

Kingman Academy 38, MALC 19

At MALC, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team picked up its fourth straight victory Tuesday night with a 38-19 win over the No. 44 ranked Mohave Accelerated. (3-12, 2-6 2A West Region).

The 30th-ranked Lady Tigers (8-6, 7-1) welcome No. 22 ranked Parker (11-5, 8-0) to town at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a crucial region showdown.

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 44, MALC 42

At MALC, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team held on for a 44-42 win Tuesday night over No. 43 ranked Mohave Accelerated (7-8, 3-5 2A West Region).

The No. 34 ranked Tigers (8-8, 6-2) are back at home Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest against 40th-ranked Parker (7-9, 4-4).

Mohave 51, Lee Williams 49

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team dropped its eighth-straight loss Tuesday night in a 51-49 setback in overtime to the 28th-ranked T-birds (7-10, 3-8 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 29 ranked Volunteers (5-10, 2-7) host 40th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (1-14, 0-10) at 7 p.m. today.