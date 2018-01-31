Train fire Tuesday considered accidental, public safety was never at risk

KINGMAN – A locomotive for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the tracks behind the Pic-A-Part yard in the 3900 block of Andy Devine Avenue, NACFD Fire Chief Wayne Eder reported.

The fire is being considered accidental based on information provided by BNSF, and there were no hazardous materials on the train, so public safety was never at risk, the fire chief said.

The train was eastbound hauling grain when the crew discovered the fire. BNSF did not report an estimated dollar loss.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District sent two engine companies and a pumper to the fire with a total of six firefighters, with Battalion Chief Jason Scott taking command.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the first engine company. BNSF personnel and Kingman Fire Department assisted in responding to the fire.

The main line remained open during the incident and no other trains were delayed on their routes.