Airport case assigned to Maricopa County judge

KINGMAN – A motion filed on behalf of the City of Kingman requesting that a complaint against Kingman Airport Authority be transferred from Mohave Superior Court Judge Charles Gurtler to Judge Steve Moss has been denied.

There are numerous reasons for denying the request, including no legal memorandum in support of the motion and protocol of assigning civil matters to judges in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

But the paramount reason is that several high-profile individuals are named as defendants in the complaint that virtually every judge in the county knows, or is friends with, that would preclude the matter from being assigned to them.

That would include Moss, who ruled in favor of the city in April granting immediate possession of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

To that extent, former Kingman Airport Authority Executive Director Dave French is a member of the court’s judicial merit commission.

To avoid the appearance of impropriety, the case has been assigned to Judge Timothy Thomason of Maricopa County Superior Court, who has agreed to take on the matter.

The clerk of the court is taking steps to allow Thomason to access all necessary dockets, and all parties in the case are ordered to send him copies of all documents and filings.

Also named as defendants are KAA attorneys Andrew Federhar and Jeff Goldberg; and board members Krystal Burge, Vearle Haynes, Jean Liss, Steve Pebley, Dwayne Patterson, Kevin Schleeter, Mike Taylor and Janet Watson.