Diet Center’s Nutrition Tip of the Week: Beef or Fruit

What do you think is more important to consume while following a good healthy weight loss program beef or fruit?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Both!

Beef has a lot of nutrients to offer. Beef is the number one source of zinc in America. A 3-ounce portion of beef can meet about half or more of most people’s daily zinc needs. Zinc is essential for our immune system, wound healing, and appetite control. Beef is also the number three source for providing iron in the American diet. Iron is necessary for providing oxygen to the cells and tissues in our bodies, for blood cell production, and a healthy immune system. Beef is a top source of B-vitamins such as niacin, vitamin B6, riboflavin, and thiamin which are essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, protein and fat, and is also essential for healthy nerves and blood cell formation. In addition to all these nutrients, beef also provides potassium and magnesium.

Although beef has a bad reputation as a higher source of fat, most of its fat is good, unsaturated fat. About one third of its fat is bad, saturated fat. However, the type of saturated fat is stearic acid, which has been found to have a neutral effect on blood cholesterol levels. When choosing cuts of beef stick to the leaner cuts. Cuts suggested to our clients following one of our four weight loss programs include flank, round, tenderloin, and sirloin. It’s suggested that you limit your servings of beef to no more than three times per week. You can enjoy nutritious beef as part of a healthy, low calorie diet.

What about fruit?

Don’t forget about fruit whether you’re trying to lose weight or trying to maintain a healthy diet. Whether it’s part of a meal or a snack, make sure you consume fruit daily. Fruit is important in helping meet your nutritional needs and keeping your body functioning at its best. That includes efficiently metabolizing foods and burning calories. Nutritious fruits, especially high fiber selections, are fat-free foods that can help curb your appetite and/or cravings for sweets.

Fruits are an excellent dessert choice, or sweet snack option. Freeze bananas and grapes for frozen summer treats. Blend berries into yummy smoothies but be careful of serving sizes calories can really start to add up quickly. Try adding fruit to yogurt or cereal. Good, healthy fruit choices can help you achieve weight loss results through a nutritious, healthy meal plan. Consume fresh or frozen fruits daily to fill you up while you get fit! (Be careful with canned fruits they usually contain more sugar unless it is specified that they are canned in natural juice).

Thank you for reading Diet Center's tip of the week.