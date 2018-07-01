Obituary | Pamela Sue “Pam” Murphy

Pamela Sue “Pam” Murphy (née Sers), 69, of Kingman, Arizona, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 22, 2018.



In accordance with her last wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home will be handling the cremation arrangements and her three sons will hold a private memorial in the Smoky Mountains where, among the fall colors and the trickling of a perennial mountain stream, her earthly remains will be returned to the beauty of nature.



Born to Jim and Lucille Sers on August 8, 1948, Pam Murphy went on to live a life of devotion to others. She inhabited many roles: mother, daughter, sister, wife, friend, and confidant. Even through her own trials and tribulations, Pam was quick to offer a word of hope to the troubled heart, a gentle hand to the crying child, and a shoulder to the weary and broken. Pam saw the beauty in others when they could not. She believed in others when they could not. And this she did without hesitation, without limitation, and without want of recognition.

For those who wish to mourn her, or those who would wish for a grave to visit in remembrance, Pam left these words:

Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow.

If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses, and all my prejudice against my fellow man.





Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.



If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.

Pam Murphy is survived by her mother, Lucille; her sisters, Vonnie and Jamie; her sons Scott, Gregory, and Matthew; her grandchildren Corey, Taylor, Georgia, Heidi Grace, Cody, and Deanna; and her great-grandchildren Haygan, Brandon, Karmalisa, and Marley.



She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Bessie and father, Jim.

