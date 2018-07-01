Supervisors to review ordinances for dog kennels

KINGMAN – Following are five items of interest from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors regular meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Review of the Mohave County animal ordinances and state laws and regulations, and provide direction to the County Attorney’s Office and county staff regarding possible changes and updates. This is in response to public comments at the board’s June 4 meeting regarding licensing, inspection and compliance of kennel owners.

Approve appointment of three applicants to fill vacancies on the Building Code Advisory Board for architect, public representative and one of the unspecified positions. Development Services has received applications from Rex Ruge, Dan Renner, Randy Shuffler, James Kartinen, Tyler Angle and Richard Hamilton.

Review the proposed change in salary and reporting structure of Economic Development Director as recommended in the fiscal 2019 budget. It has been determined that the director’s salary should be increased from its current $67,496. The board may go to a closed session meeting on this item.

Public hearings on rezones and amendment to the Mohave County general plan, including a parcel in Dolan Springs to be rezoned from 5-acre minimum to allow for a minor land division north of Ninth Street, west of Johnson Road.

On the consent agenda, approve a water service agreement for Cerbat Landfill with Origin Mining. The landfill gets its water from the Mineral Park Mine water system, which is now owned by Origin Mining. Anticipated water costs could be as high as $70,000 a year.