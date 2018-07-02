Armed robber shot in face by KPD

KINGMAN – Kingman Police say one suspect was shot in the face and another is at large after Dollar General on Andy Devine Avenue was robbed Sunday night.

KPD arrived to the store around 9:50 p.m. at 3665 E. Andy Devine Ave. and exchanged multiple rounds of gun fire with suspects.

One suspect was taken into custody and transported to KRMC with a gunshot wound to his face. No police officers were injured.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is handling the officer involved shooting portion of the investigation, and KPD detectives are handling the armed robbery investigation.

KPD is still looking for the second suspect and more details will be released later today.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

