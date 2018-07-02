Beaver Dam woman honored for jumping on suspect, firing Glock

KINGMAN – Normally, Sheriff Doug Schuster would not advise citizens to fire their weapons to break up fights, but in the case of Sherry King, it was a life-saving moment for which she was awarded a plaque at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

King, a 70-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, saw a fight between a deputy and suspect who had been pulled over during a traffic stop on April 27 near her business.

The suspect, identified as Darren Bruce Boone, 34, of Littlefield, resisted arrest and became combative with the deputy. During the struggle, the suspect gained possession of the deputy’s Taser and tried to take his weapon.

King yelled at the suspect to stop fighting, jumped on his back and was thrown to the ground, suffering a minor injury. Fearing for the deputy’s life, she pulled out her own Glock 380 and fired a warning shot into a sand dune to “get her point across, and I’m sure she did,” Schuster said.

The suspect fled on foot and later turned himself in at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

“She did not think about her own safety and well-being,” Schuster said in presenting the life-saving award. “She immediately jumped into the fray and gave the suspect a good right to the chin and got him in a headlock.”

King’s willingness to place herself in danger on the deputy’s behalf is admirable and deserves gratitude and recognition, Schuster said. “I did tell her we’re hiring,” the sheriff added.