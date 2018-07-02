Events calendar | July 1 - July 7

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2018 10:27 a.m.

    • SUNDAY, July 1

    Craft, Antique & Arts Fair

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. The craft fair is free to the public. 928-681-5700.

    Independence Day

    WEDNESDAY

    Free Swim Day

    1 - 5 p.m. at either the Downtown Pool located at Grandview and 324 Gold Street or to Centennial Pool located at 3333 N. Harrison. 928-757-7919.

    July 4th Fireworks Show

    9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    4th of July Extravaganza

    Noon - 9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs

    Noon at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    FRIDAY

    Kingman Arch Dedication

    4 - 9 p.m. at Locomotive Park in Historic Downtown Kingman. The dedication ceremony will begin at 7:45pm with the first lighting of the sign at dusk. 928-753-6016

    SATURDAY

    Magician “Lion Fludd”

    5 & 7 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

    River Cities United Way /Golf Tournament

    7 a.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. 928-753-6720

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    Arizona Nation of Patriots Tour/Flag Exchange

    11 a.m. at the Kingman Elks lodge #468, 900 Gates Ave. 928-600-2063.

