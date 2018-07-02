Events calendar | July 1 - July 7

SUNDAY, July 1
Craft, Antique & Arts Fair
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hualapai Mountain Park 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. The craft fair is free to the public. 928-681-5700.
Independence Day
WEDNESDAY
Free Swim Day
1 - 5 p.m. at either the Downtown Pool located at Grandview and 324 Gold Street or to Centennial Pool located at 3333 N. Harrison. 928-757-7919.
July 4th Fireworks Show
9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
4th of July Extravaganza
Noon - 9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs
Noon at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
FRIDAY
Kingman Arch Dedication
4 - 9 p.m. at Locomotive Park in Historic Downtown Kingman. The dedication ceremony will begin at 7:45pm with the first lighting of the sign at dusk. 928-753-6016
SATURDAY
Magician “Lion Fludd”
5 & 7 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.
River Cities United Way /Golf Tournament
7 a.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. 928-753-6720
Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018
8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
Arizona Nation of Patriots Tour/Flag Exchange
11 a.m. at the Kingman Elks lodge #468, 900 Gates Ave. 928-600-2063.
