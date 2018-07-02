Horoscopes | July 2, 2018

Birthdays: Margot Robbie, 28; Alex Morgan, 29; Ashley Tisdale, 33; Larry David, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your personal preferences first. Spend time with someone you love or engage in activities that involve youngsters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be a problem. Don’t jump to conclusions or act impulsively.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Change begins within. Before you try to alter everything and everyone around you, put yourself under a magnifying glass and take a closer look at the possibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for answers if you feel uncertain about something or someone. Ask questions and discuss matters that concern you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful what you wish for. Start small and work your way up, and you’ll reach the goals and achievements you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Observe your target and execute your plans. Know what you want, and take pride in the way you proceed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bypass negativity and people who tend to hold you back or bring you down. Your success will come from following through, not just thinking about what you want or what you are supposed to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your needs at home, and you will bring about a welcome change to the way you run your household and how well you get along with the people you live with. Don’t be afraid to be different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust in what you know, not what someone tells you. Emotional deception is apparent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stand up for your rights and the rights of those who cannot speak for themselves. Your input will make a difference and bring about the change that needs to happen in order for you to build the life you want to live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let the fire within you shine brightly. Your power is within yourself, not in following someone who tempts you to head in a direction that may be easier than doing your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Express your thoughts. The way you word what you want to see happen will strike a chord with people who can help make a difference.