Kingman Photo | Tribal Extension Program

Elisabeth Alden with the University of Arizona Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program and Jessica Orozco with the Hualapai Department of Natural Resources Extension and Range Program spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 15th meeting. The Hualapai Reservation consists of nearly a million acres along 108 miles of the Grand Canyon and Colorado River. A new 4-H building is under construction in Peach Springs. Among activities offered to youth are junior rodeos, a summer natural resources camp and a horse camp.