Letter | To our donors

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Funds For Food Drive. Members Include: Realtors®, Real Estate Offices, Appraisers, Affiliates, Affiliate Offices, and we had Non-Member donations. The event ran from April 3 - June 18, 2018. During that period $7,429 was raised with the proceeds benefiting; Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul. Donation amounts: A slice of bread = $25, peanut butter or jelly = $50, bananas = $75, loaf of bread=$100

Thank you to everyone who gave:

Individual or Team

Sara Call, Realtor with Selman and Associates (1 slice of bread, +extra $5/$30)

Lori Chambers, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)

Brenda Curwick, Associate Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (3 loaves of bread/$300)

Lisa Elliott, Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Colleen Faucher, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (2 bunches of bananas/$150)

Michael Hofstadter, Realtor with Realty Executives Kingman (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Tabatha Lent, Broker with Kingman High Desert Realty (5 loaves of bread/$500)

Jonny Meins, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)

Diane Noyes, Realtor with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Diane Pherigo, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Sue Smith, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)

Ann White, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 slices of bread/$75)

Anonymous Donor (1 jar of peanut butter, 1 jar of jelly/$100)

Real Estate Offices

RE/MAX Prestige Properties (2 loaves of bread, 2 jars peanut butter, 1 jar of jelly, +extra $5/$355)

Individual Affiliates

Mary Johnson, Branch Manger of Axia Home Loans (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Dean Koalska, Sales Executive of Chicago Title (1 jar of peanut butter/$50)

Don Marginson, Reverse Mortgage Expert of HighTechLending, (3 jars of peanut butter/$150)

Veronica Mascarello, Certified Escrow Officer/Trust Officer of Pioneer Title Agency (2 loaves of bread/$200)

Cherish Sammeli, Account Manager of Pioneer Title Agency (2 loaves of bread/$200)

Debi Sherwood, Mortgage Loan Officer of Alliance Home Loans (1 slice of bread/$25)

Affiliate Offices

Budget Blinds (6 loaves of bread, 1 jar of peanut butter, 2 jars of jelly/$750)

Desert Property Inspection Services (3 loaves of bread/$300)

Mission Bank (2 loaves of bread, 1 jar of jelly/$250)

Non-Member Donations

Carolyn Armstrong (1 loaf of bread/$100)

Cerbat Lanes Employee ($20)

Debbie Terlesky, Title Assistant with Chicago Title (1 slice of bread/$25)

Additional Fund Raising Events

Quarterly Meeting at Cerbat Lanes ($137)

Funds For Food Bingo at KGVAR ($655)

Funds for Food Give Back Night at Black Bridge Brewery/Sirens’ ($1657)

Thank You to Diane Pherigo, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties who won the 50/50 Raffle at the Give Back Night and donated the $200 back!

Prize Donations

Mike Boblett with Kingman Premier Properties

Dawn Brannies with Kingman Premier Properties

Lori Chambers with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Chicago Title

Suzi Conklin with BBVA Compass Bank

Desert Property Inspection Services, LLC

Charmayne Keith with RE/MAX Preferred Professionals

Dana Marino with Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty

Mission Bank

Kathy Ortman with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Pioneer Title Agency

Debi Sherwood with Union Home Mortgage

Summerlin Financial

Patricia Tenney with Midwest Financial Mortgage

Valle Vista Golf Course

Larry Vance with Advanced Home Inspections

Ann White with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Wine Donations

Dawn Brannies with Kingman Premier Properties

David DePuy with Kingman Premiere Properties

Debbie Donaldson with Chicago Title

Colleen Faucher with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Christine Henderson with Realty One Group

Dean Koalska with Chicago Title

Bobbi Prestia with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Cherish Sammeli with Pioneer Title Agency

Sue Smith with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Ann White with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Anonymous Donor

Special Thank You to Black Bridge Brewery and Sirens’ Cafe for working with us, and donating proceeds to our give back night fund raiser!

Thank You.

Kerry Dempsey

Association Executive

Kingman/Golden Valley

Association of REALTORS®