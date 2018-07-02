Letter | To our donors

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Funds For Food Drive. Members Include: Realtors®, Real Estate Offices, Appraisers, Affiliates, Affiliate Offices, and we had Non-Member donations. The event ran from April 3 - June 18, 2018. During that period $7,429 was raised with the proceeds benefiting; Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul. Donation amounts: A slice of bread = $25, peanut butter or jelly = $50, bananas = $75, loaf of bread=$100
Thank you to everyone who gave:
Individual or Team
Sara Call, Realtor with Selman and Associates (1 slice of bread, +extra $5/$30)
Lori Chambers, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)
Brenda Curwick, Associate Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (3 loaves of bread/$300)
Lisa Elliott, Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Colleen Faucher, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (2 bunches of bananas/$150)
Michael Hofstadter, Realtor with Realty Executives Kingman (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Tabatha Lent, Broker with Kingman High Desert Realty (5 loaves of bread/$500)
Jonny Meins, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)
Diane Noyes, Realtor with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Diane Pherigo, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Sue Smith, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 loaves of bread/$300)
Ann White, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties (3 slices of bread/$75)
Anonymous Donor (1 jar of peanut butter, 1 jar of jelly/$100)
Real Estate Offices
RE/MAX Prestige Properties (2 loaves of bread, 2 jars peanut butter, 1 jar of jelly, +extra $5/$355)
Individual Affiliates
Mary Johnson, Branch Manger of Axia Home Loans (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Dean Koalska, Sales Executive of Chicago Title (1 jar of peanut butter/$50)
Don Marginson, Reverse Mortgage Expert of HighTechLending, (3 jars of peanut butter/$150)
Veronica Mascarello, Certified Escrow Officer/Trust Officer of Pioneer Title Agency (2 loaves of bread/$200)
Cherish Sammeli, Account Manager of Pioneer Title Agency (2 loaves of bread/$200)
Debi Sherwood, Mortgage Loan Officer of Alliance Home Loans (1 slice of bread/$25)
Affiliate Offices
Budget Blinds (6 loaves of bread, 1 jar of peanut butter, 2 jars of jelly/$750)
Desert Property Inspection Services (3 loaves of bread/$300)
Mission Bank (2 loaves of bread, 1 jar of jelly/$250)
Non-Member Donations
Carolyn Armstrong (1 loaf of bread/$100)
Cerbat Lanes Employee ($20)
Debbie Terlesky, Title Assistant with Chicago Title (1 slice of bread/$25)
Additional Fund Raising Events
Quarterly Meeting at Cerbat Lanes ($137)
Funds For Food Bingo at KGVAR ($655)
Funds for Food Give Back Night at Black Bridge Brewery/Sirens’ ($1657)
Thank You to Diane Pherigo, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties who won the 50/50 Raffle at the Give Back Night and donated the $200 back!
Prize Donations
Mike Boblett with Kingman Premier Properties
Dawn Brannies with Kingman Premier Properties
Lori Chambers with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Chicago Title
Suzi Conklin with BBVA Compass Bank
Desert Property Inspection Services, LLC
Charmayne Keith with RE/MAX Preferred Professionals
Dana Marino with Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty
Mission Bank
Kathy Ortman with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Pioneer Title Agency
Debi Sherwood with Union Home Mortgage
Summerlin Financial
Patricia Tenney with Midwest Financial Mortgage
Valle Vista Golf Course
Larry Vance with Advanced Home Inspections
Ann White with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Wine Donations
Dawn Brannies with Kingman Premier Properties
David DePuy with Kingman Premiere Properties
Debbie Donaldson with Chicago Title
Colleen Faucher with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Christine Henderson with Realty One Group
Dean Koalska with Chicago Title
Bobbi Prestia with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Cherish Sammeli with Pioneer Title Agency
Sue Smith with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Ann White with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Anonymous Donor
Special Thank You to Black Bridge Brewery and Sirens’ Cafe for working with us, and donating proceeds to our give back night fund raiser!
Thank You.
Kerry Dempsey
Association Executive
Kingman/Golden Valley
Association of REALTORS®
