Licenses and Permits | July 2, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 22:
Edward and Lisa Kulik: 10744 S. Calm Water Bay, Mohave Valley; window replacement.
Mohave Homes: Yucca; manufactured home installation.
Robert Marriot: 8002 S. Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; inspection of garage setback and footings.
Mohave Homes: Golden Valley; manufactured home installation.
PJH Construction: 8297 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; manufactured home installation with electrical.
Elizabeth Dinkin: 8302 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof.
Edward Lovelace: Mohave Valley; 200 amp meter panel.
Air Rescue: Kingman; mini split AC in shop.
Ambient Edge: 552 E. Well St., Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement, 4 ton heat pump.
Eweulle Robertson: Kingman; special inspection permit.
Discreet Electrical Services: 4410 N. Bond St., Kingman; 150 amp to 200 amp panel upgrade.
Old Trails: 3565 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; demo mobile space.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 21:
Mohave Shadez: 2771 Pinto Circle, Kingman; awnings; $165.
Derron Sheets: 2928 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $662.
Fripps Mohave Construction: 3240 Simms Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $728.
Esmay Electric: 2550 N. Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128.
Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3565 Hodges Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3720 N. Adams St., Kingman; electric; $128.
Mohave Homes: 542 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; rebuild; $459.
R Group: 3560 Bond St., A-D, Kingman; new duplex; $10,920.
Angle Homes: 3200 Rosslynn Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,513.
K Squared: 3837 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,552.
Fripps Mohave Construction: 2839 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,733.
Cantrell Development: 1996 Rex Allen Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,023.
Carlin Development: 3392 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,616.
K Squared: 3654 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,065.
K Squared: 3745 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,139.
Cantrell Development: 3813 Laguna Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,487.
Long’s Construction: 2339 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,977.
Joe Burns Builders: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,559.
Executive Development: 3540 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,515.
Executive Development: 3536 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,125.
Angle Homes: 2135 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,881.
Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 4756 Steinke Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,189.
Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 3316 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; pool; $712.
Arizona Signs: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
Arizona Signs: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
Inspector: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; roof sign; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 22:
BHSM Rehabilitation: 2120 Airway Ave., Kingman; physical therapy.
Nova Financial & Investment: 2201 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; mortgage company.
Division 1 Construction: 3265 Maricopa Ave., Ste. 114-514, Lake Havasu; contractor.
S&L Landscaping: 2008 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; landscaping, lawn care.
Mercury A/C & Heating: 1465 Countryshire Ave., 102, Lake Havasu; heating and air conditioning install.
Handy Maid Services: 4759 College Circle, Kingman; cleaning services.
Shannon Construction: 8649 E. Sand Lucas Drive, Scottsdale; contractor.
Panorama Electric: 4560 Sundown Drive, Golden Valley; contractor.
Jacobs Tile: 531 W. Inyokern Road, Ridgecrest, California; floor installs.
Builders Enviro Services: 119 N. 30th St., Phoenix; contractor.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK