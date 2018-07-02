Licenses and Permits | July 2, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 22:

Edward and Lisa Kulik: 10744 S. Calm Water Bay, Mohave Valley; window replacement.

Mohave Homes: Yucca; manufactured home installation.

Robert Marriot: 8002 S. Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; inspection of garage setback and footings.

Mohave Homes: Golden Valley; manufactured home installation.

PJH Construction: 8297 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; manufactured home installation with electrical.

Elizabeth Dinkin: 8302 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof.

Edward Lovelace: Mohave Valley; 200 amp meter panel.

Air Rescue: Kingman; mini split AC in shop.

Ambient Edge: 552 E. Well St., Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement, 4 ton heat pump.

Eweulle Robertson: Kingman; special inspection permit.

Discreet Electrical Services: 4410 N. Bond St., Kingman; 150 amp to 200 amp panel upgrade.

Old Trails: 3565 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; demo mobile space.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 21:

Mohave Shadez: 2771 Pinto Circle, Kingman; awnings; $165.

Derron Sheets: 2928 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $662.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 3240 Simms Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $728.

Esmay Electric: 2550 N. Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3565 Hodges Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

Phoenix Solar Specialists: 3720 N. Adams St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Mohave Homes: 542 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; rebuild; $459.

R Group: 3560 Bond St., A-D, Kingman; new duplex; $10,920.

Angle Homes: 3200 Rosslynn Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,513.

K Squared: 3837 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,552.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 2839 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,733.

Cantrell Development: 1996 Rex Allen Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,023.

Carlin Development: 3392 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,616.

K Squared: 3654 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,065.

K Squared: 3745 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,139.

Cantrell Development: 3813 Laguna Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,487.

Long’s Construction: 2339 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,977.

Joe Burns Builders: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,559.

Executive Development: 3540 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,515.

Executive Development: 3536 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,125.

Angle Homes: 2135 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,881.

Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 4756 Steinke Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,189.

Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 3316 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; pool; $712.

Arizona Signs: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

Inspector: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; roof sign; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 22:

BHSM Rehabilitation: 2120 Airway Ave., Kingman; physical therapy.

Nova Financial & Investment: 2201 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; mortgage company.

Division 1 Construction: 3265 Maricopa Ave., Ste. 114-514, Lake Havasu; contractor.

S&L Landscaping: 2008 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; landscaping, lawn care.

Mercury A/C & Heating: 1465 Countryshire Ave., 102, Lake Havasu; heating and air conditioning install.

Handy Maid Services: 4759 College Circle, Kingman; cleaning services.

Shannon Construction: 8649 E. Sand Lucas Drive, Scottsdale; contractor.

Panorama Electric: 4560 Sundown Drive, Golden Valley; contractor.

Jacobs Tile: 531 W. Inyokern Road, Ridgecrest, California; floor installs.

Builders Enviro Services: 119 N. 30th St., Phoenix; contractor.