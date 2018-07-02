Missing Kingman woman last seen leaving her home on foot

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Deborah Stafford, 58, of Kingman. She was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of Crozier Avenue leaving her home on foot.

She was wearing a tan tank-top dress with a black colored chevron design. She wears glasses and suffers from medical conditions. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 192 pounds, thinning gray hair and hazel eyes.

She has been entered into the NCIC as missing/endangered.

Anyone with information, contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department