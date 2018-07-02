New owners, same quality service at Home Style Furniture

KINGMAN – Taking control of an already well-established business is still a lot of work, but Dan and Summer Del Monaco, new owners of Home Style Furniture, say the previous owner put them in a position to continue to be successful.

Home Style’s previous owner, Gary Christopher, is now retired, but the Del Monacos say the way he ran his business allowed for them to take over without having to do any major overhaul on the way the store operates.

“Gary did a good job, the store’s always done well so we’re just trying to maintain the status quo until we get our feet under us,” Dan said.

The Del Monacos had been looking to either start a new business or purchase an existing business for years. Upon finding that Home Style was for sale around October, they decided to purchase the store located at 3280 Stockton Hill Road suite D. They took over June 1, which just happens to be when Christopher first opened the store in 2002.

“We ended up taking over literally on the 16-year mark,” Dan said. “It’s kind of a neat way that it all rolls together.”

While things have been progressing smoothly for the last month, the Del Monacos say there remains much to learn about owning a business. Their current focus is on learning more about the products they sell and day-to-day operations.

“I think right now it’s just product knowledge,” Summer said as she went to help a customer. “Because there’s just so many different manufacturers out there.”

Learning about their products is only half the battle, Dan explained, noting that running a business requires a different perspective than what he is used to at his position as branch manager at Mohave State Bank.

“Working at the bank and doing what I do, it’s simple to sit on that side of the desk and say ‘Hey we have to do this, this and this,” Dan said. “But when you’re on this side of the desk, you’re going ‘That’s a whole lot different than I anticipated.’ Certain things, you know kind of how they work, but when it comes to actual application, it’s different.”

The Del Monacos don’t have any major plans set for the immediate future, but there are subtle changes they hope to make once they’re on sound financial footing. They would like to offer more accessories to their customers when the time is right, a realization they came to after perusing a larger furniture store in Flagstaff.

The 6,800 square foot store currently has mirrors, clocks and lamps in addition to furniture, and the Del Monacos would like to offer more of those products to their customers.

“That’s one of the things I think we’d like to do, there’s a market there we might be missing a little bit on,” Dan said.

They also want to add Home Style Furniture to the marquee that welcomes shoppers to the complex across from Kingman Regional Medical Center, and look forward to the time when they can support the community by donating to local groups and sponsoring little league teams.

“I think there’re a lot of positive opportunities here,” Dan said.