Officers involved in Sunday night shooting placed on leave

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation of a Kingman Police Department officer involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday night at the Dollar General on the 3600 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

Initial information indicates that the KPD officers were responding to an armed robbery in progress at the business when the suspect opened fire on the arriving officers and struck both police cars.

Two officers returned fire, and one of the suspects, who was wearing body armor, received a gunshot wound to the face. Neither of the officers were injured during the incident.

The officers involved, who have a combined total of 12 years of service, have been placed on administrative leave by KPD pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure for these incidents.

A second suspect, who was not involved in the shooting, has not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Related Stories