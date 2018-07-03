Father arrested for possible kidnapping of 3-year-old girl

KINGMAN – Police responded to a possible kidnapping at Bashas’ grocery store Tuesday morning and arrested a man for multiple charges, including child endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal damages, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

A noncustodial father reportedly took the girl, about 3 years of age, from the custody of her grandparents at the grocery store at 3360 Andy Devine Ave. and left in a silver Dodge truck, according to preliminary information from police.

He crashed into at least two other vehicles in his attempt to get away and was driving recklessly through a motel parking lot across the street when he crashed into motel property.

Bystanders began chasing the truck, thinking it was a kidnapping, which is how police are approaching the incident during the process of confirming custody, Cooper said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is in custody at Mohave County jail, and the girl has been returned to her grandparents and is doing well, the deputy police chief added.

Kingman police will release more details as they become available