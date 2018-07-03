Fourth Human Bean begins work to open in Kingman

KINGMAN – It may be too early to smell roasting coffee beans, but work is underway at the future site of Kingman’s first Human Bean, and owner Brian Baumkirchner says he aims to hold a grand opening by the end of September or early October.

Baumkirchner owns three Human Beans in Lake Havasu City and another in Bullhead City with his wife, Juls, and said they’ve been looking to come to Kingman for more than a year.

“A lot of people in Kingman have been requesting us to open a store there for years,” Baumkirchner said.

After discussions fell through with another property owner in Kingman, Baumkirchner found the new location on the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Airfield Avenue.

“I said enough is enough, I’ve waited enough time and accomplished nothing with this land owner, so I found this lot, offered to buy it and the rest is history,” he said.

Casey Rodman of Bullhead City’s Case Concrete was at the site Monday morning prepping for the concrete work. Baumkirchner explained that construction progresses rapidly once the foundation is finished, and expects the project to be completed 70 to 90 days after that work is completed.

Most of Baumkirchner’s stores are double drive-through with ordering windows on each side of the building. Due to the size of the lot chosen, the Kingman location will be single sided. However, it will include an ordering station to help with efficiency.

“Order what you like, get to the window and it’s prepped,” Baumkirchner said.

In addition to coffee, the store will sell real fruit smoothies and drinks of the cold and frozen varieties. Baumkirchner called the Human Bean’s selection diverse and noted that baked goods will also be sold.

“We try to find local restaurants to supply us with additional baked goods to keep it local,” he said.



While he doesn’t yet have a date set for a grand opening since construction is still in the early stages, Baumkirchner is looking forward to the Human Bean opening its doors.



“We’re excited,” Baumkirchner said. “With our grand opening we do a bunch of specials so people can try us out.”