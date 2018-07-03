Game and Fish Department hitting credit cards for those that drew fall tags

For many sportsmen, learning that they have drawn a coveted big game tag is something they look forward to.

And right now, Arizona Game and Fish Department is starting to take funds out of the credit card accounts of those who were lucky enough to draw a tag for deer, turkey, fall javelina and bighorn sheep tags.

Official notification from the agency is still a week or so off, and tags will be mailed out by July 31. Finding out that your credit card has been hit with an amount that corresponds to one of the big game tag costs really brightens up the day of most sportsmen.

Unfortunately, for many sportsmen, me included, it is also a time of sorrow when you check and find no charges on your card.

There may be some leftover tags for some species such as fall turkey, and sportsmen who have been unsuccessful in the draw will have the opportunity to apply for them.

Sportsmen are also reminded that if they sign up for a free portal account, they will find out sooner if they have drawn a tag. An account can be obtained by going to www.azgfd.gov and click on “My Account.”