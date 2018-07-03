Rangers save 17 people near Love’s Cove after boat accident

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Lake Mead National Recreation Area Park rangers rescued 17 people near Love’s Cove after one vessel sank and another became swamped.

Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a 911 call around 1:55 a.m. on June 24. The dispatcher could only hear faint screams for help. It was found out later that the caller was treading water while holding his cellphone in his mouth.

Two vessels with rangers aboard could only see a distant light in the water when they arrived on scene.

“Rangers found a partially submerged vessel with only the bow visible above the waterline. There were nine people, including two children in the water,” Matt Stark, acting deputy chief ranger said.

According to the press release, multiple victims were not wearing life jackets including an infant. Victims were also reaching the point of exhaustion after swimming for an hour.

Rangers pulled people from the water and aboard the National Park Service vessel. They provided medical care to an infant and a pregnant woman.

The second National Park vessel rescued the other eight people from the shore. This group was stranded after their boat became “swamped” and “inoperable,” Stark said.

All 17 victims were transported to Callville Bay Marina. An ambulance transported two juveniles and one adult to a local hospital as a precaution for water inhalation.

The incident is under investigation.

Stark said the cause of the boat accident is believed to be a combination of the vessels being overloaded and hazardous weather. During the time of the incident, the National Weather Service indicated wind speeds up to 30 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph.

Prior to visiting the lake, visitors are encouraged to remember the acrostic LAKE:

L – Life jackets save lives. Wear it!

A – Alcohol, if you drink it, don’t drive or operate a vessel.

K – Know the weather. Know your limits.

E – Eyes on your kids. Eyes on the water. Eyes on fellow boaters.

Information provided by National Park Service