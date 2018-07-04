Deadline for ballot initiatives approaching

PHOENIX – A California union has given up on its plan to ask Arizona voters to impose new service and cost restrictions on companies that perform dialysis.

Sean Wherley, spokesman for Service Employees International Union, told Capitol Media Services on Monday his organizations has decided to focus its efforts elsewhere.

Wherley said the SEIU already has filed petitions to get a similar measure on the ballot in California. And he said paperwork is being turned in later this week in a bid to get Ohio voters to adopt a newly identical plan.

But the union’s decision is still going to leave Arizonans with lots of issues to decide in November.

The Arizona Association of Realtors is expected to submit petitions Tuesday to impose a constitutional ban on expanding the state sales tax to include services. That would take the possibility of revamping or reconfiguring what is now subject to the state’s 5.6 percent levy off the table even if there is a shift in the economy and what people buy from one based on goods, which are taxable, to one based on services, which would not be taxable under the plan.

Other initiative drives likely to file signatures by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline include:

• Putting an income tax surcharge on the top 1 percent of wage earners to pay for education funding;

• Requiring utilities to produce half their power from renewable sources by 2030, not including nuclear;

• Imposing a constitutional requirement for public disclosure of the people and organizations trying to influence elections;

• Legalizing possession of marijuana.

All those are in addition to two measures put on the ballot by lawmakers, one asking voters to undermine some of the powers of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and the other seeking changes in constitutional provisions about public employee pension benefits.