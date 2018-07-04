JAVC Operation 6 beneficiary of fundraiser

KINGMAN – Donating to a worthy cause is in itself something to get excited about, but Union Home Mortgage’s fundraising efforts for the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council are providing those who give with another incentive – a pot of cash and a Caribbean vacation.

David Bekaert of Union Home Mortgage said that he used to work for a company that routinely gave back to the community, and he and Union believe in doing the same.

“What can we do to give back to the community?” Bekaert asked himself.



“I’m a Marine,” he said. “I said let’s give back to our veterans and to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.”

Union Home Mortgage decided to sponsor a 50/50 drawing of which half the collected funds will benefit JAVC and the other half will go to the winner of the raffle. Tickets for the fundraiser are 30 for $20, 13 for $10, six for $5 or $1 each. As of Monday afternoon, the pot was up to $1,200. That means $1 can put you in the running to win at least $600.

“The more money people give, the more tickets they’re going to get,” Bekaert said.

That’s not all. Union Home Mortgage is also selling 100 tickets at $50 each for a Caribbean vacation valued at $2,500.

“So for $50, someone’s going to the Caribbean,” Bekaert said.

But Bekaert also wants local businesses to get with the community spirit.

“I’m challenging local businesses to donate at least $100 each. It’s a tax-deductible donation,” he said. To purchase tickets or enter the raffle, contact Bekaert at 928-897-1294. Winners will be chosen July 12.

“For veterans, I’ll take anything I can get,” Bekaert said.

Editor's Note: This story was changed to reflect that one of the incentives is a Caribbean vacation.