Swim or sweat, plenty to do before Fourth of July fireworks

KINGMAN – With temperatures expected to top out around 97 degrees on the Fourth of July, a dip in the city swimming pool sounds refreshing before settling in for the night of fireworks as we celebrate our nation’s Declaration of Independence.

If you’d rather get dirty than wet, cruise over to Cerbat MotoSports racing events at Mohave County Fairgrounds, where the price of admission also gets you into the July Fourth Extravaganza highlighted by spectacular fireworks show.

Following is a wrap-up of July Fourth events in Kingman:

Free swim day

Kingman Parks and Recreation has set aside a free swim day from 1-5 p.m. at both city pools. Games and contests will be held throughout the day, and the event is open to everyone as a way of showing appreciation for community support throughout the year. Bring the entire family to the downtown pool at Grandview Avenue and Gold Street or the Centennial Park pool at 3333 N. Harrison St.

Fireworks show

You can always fire up the backyard barbecue and enjoy the holiday with family and friends, then hop in the car and find a parking spot near the Mohave County Fairgrounds for the 9 p.m. fireworks show. It’s being presented by the Kingman Fire Department, which will be launching $25,000 worth of explosives into the desert sky.

July Fourth Extravaganza

Pack up the kids and spend the day at the July Fourth Extravaganza at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is $5 a carload starting at noon for a fun-filled day of carnival games, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, ladies frying pan toss, barbecue cook-off, watermelon-eating contest, water slide and three-legged races. And you’ll have a front-row seat for the fireworks.

Trucks, cars and bogs

Enjoy a day of motocross madness with tuff trucks, scramble cars and mud bogs presented by Cerbat Motosports at Mohave County Fairgrounds. Gates open at noon, racing at 1 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up; $7 for ages 6-11; and free for ages 5 and under.