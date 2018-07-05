1,500 enjoy July Fourth fireworks at county fairgrounds

KINGMAN – About 1,500 people showed up for the July Fourth Extravaganza at Mohave County Fairgrounds, cheering and clapping during the 20-minute fireworks show.

At least 100 of them participated in the watermelon eating contest, devouring 35 watermelons in various age groups, fairgrounds general manager Tim Woods said. “There were a lot of sticky faces,” he said.

People really enjoyed the firefighters’ tug of war, which was won by Kingman Fire Department over Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

Woods said some of the games were a hit, and some were “lackluster.” This was the first year of the July Fourth Extravaganza, and he plans to improve upon the event and become more efficient next year, he said.