Chamber’s new chairwoman has big plans

KINGMAN – Cherish Sammeli, Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce’s new chairwoman of the board, says she truly believes in the good the chamber does for the business community and hopes that during her time at the helm she can continue to foster economic growth and business development.

Sammeli has been with the chamber since about 1998 and has held numerous roles including director, treasurer, chair elect and ambassador.

“What has kept me around is that I believe wholeheartedly in the good that the chamber does for business, whether it’s small, medium or large,” she said. “I believe you get out of the chamber what you put into it, it’s all about community. We have all different ways we can contribute back to our community, and the chamber has just been a good fit for me.”

She explained that working with the chamber has exposed her to local businesses, networking opportunities and has helped her build relationships throughout the community.



“I just truly believe in the chamber and their mission and all they stand for,” Sammeli said.

Creating awareness for that mission is one goal she hopes to accomplish in the next year. The best way to do that is by putting boots on the ground, and for the chamber, that means expanding its ambassador program.

She wants to “get the word out” about the value of being a chamber ambassador.

“I truly believe it’s important to our community because the ambassadors are the ones who understand the chamber and all of its resources,” Sammeli said. “They’re the ones out and about in the community, they’re the ones in the trenches really advocating for the chamber.”

Another area of focus for Sammeli and the chamber is enhancing workforce development, which she described as being one of the chamber’s biggest goals.



“We all know that we have a very limited job pool, and we all know it’s difficult and challenging at best to keep graduates here in town and to keep people engaged in the community,” she said.

She hopes through the chamber’s partnerships with the Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association, Arizona at Work and the One-Stop Career Center, local youths will begin to see this community as a destination to work and build a career.

“The flipside of it is that it supports our businesses in whatever it is that they may need,” Sammeli noted.

Sammeli also hopes to help business by relocating the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s current location on Stockton Hill Road is not an ideal location, and relocating would allow the chamber to become a hub for workforce development, resources and information.

Last but certainly not least, she plans to advocate for local businesses and hopes business owners take an active role in the chamber as well.

“I also believe wholeheartedly in the numbers,” Sammeli said. “The more membership we have, the more of a voice we have.”