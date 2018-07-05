Horoscopes | July 5, 2018

Birthdays: Megan Rapinoe, 33; Dave Haywood, 36; Edie Falco, 55; Huey Lewis, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a critical look at your physical and emotional state, and prepare to make some positive changes. Research the possibilities and stick to the budget you set, and you will be happy with the results you get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Erratic behavior will be difficult to control. Your actions will cause bigger problems than you expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Own whatever you do. Wrap your head around the different scenarios you face and the probable outcomes that depend on how you react or the decisions you make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get out and gain experience. Listen more and talk less.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t leave anything to chance. A good plan needs to be initiated with precision and detail.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish. Your ability to bring about change that will make a difference is essential to those counting on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let anyone stand in your way. Size up whatever situation you face and take action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get angry; get moving. Don’t worry about taking a different path from those around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for love, happiness and a lifestyle that brings you greater joy. Rely on yourself; you alone will bring about the change you desire. Improve your home, and alter your current situation if it is causing stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let bad behavior cause you to miss out on the finer things in life or the joy that love, family, travel and learning can bring you. Change things up if you feel as if you are missing something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look back, size up your situation and proceed to move forward with caution. Taking on too much will lead to disappointment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out an opportunity and take action. Don’t feel you need someone else’s involvement in order to advance.