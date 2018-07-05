Kingman Police officers in armed robbery shooting identified

KINGMAN – Police officers involved in the shooting of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Dollar General store Sunday have been identified as Mike Morris and Adam Simonsen, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Morris, a three-year veteran of Kingman Police Department, was the first officer to arrive at the store at 3665 E. Andy Devine Ave. at 9:49 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery in progress.

He was coming to a stop at Sunshine Drive and Horizon Boulevard when a suspect in a white truck started shooting at his vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Anthony Axton, 32, of Kingman, fired numerous rounds from an AR-15 type of rifle affixed with a bump stock, the sheriff’s office revealed in its investigation of the shooting.

Simonsen, with KPD for nine years, arrived a short time later, and the suspect fired several shots at him. Both officers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the face. He then fled on foot, and was found at Airway Avenue and Andy Devine, where he had to be physically restrained and shot with a Taser.

Axton was transported by medical personnel to Las Vegas, and is in custody of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation determined that Axton fired 45 rounds at the officers. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and misconduct involving weapons.

A second suspect, Francis William Allison, 58, of Kingman, fled on foot and was not involved in the gunfight. He was arrested Monday by Sheriff’s detectives after a brief standoff in the 3500 block of Lum Avenue. He surrendered without incident, and is being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and misconduct with weapons.

Police believe that Axton and Allison, along with Preston Earl Milks, 25, of Kingman, were involved in other armed robberies and burglaries in the area, including breaking into businesses and restraining employees during robberies. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

“I am very relieved that the officers and any potential bystanders were not injured during this heinous and (potentially) deadly attack,” Schuster said in a prepared statement. “This thug ambushed two law enforcement officers with the full intent of taking their lives. He should consider himself lucky to be upright and taking in air, as far as I’m concerned.”

Schuster said this small group of “armed and dangerous thugs” no longer poses a threat to the community and its citizens, and every effort will be made to prosecute and convict them.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office