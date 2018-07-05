KPD identifies 3 suspects in Dollar General armed robberies, burglaries

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has identified three suspects believed to be involved with armed robberies and burglaries going back as far as September, the most recent of which occurred Sunday and led to a shootout with police.

Preston Earl Milks, 25, of Kingman, was arrested by KPD detectives Monday on charges of armed robbery, two counts of misconduct involving body armor, unlawful imprisonment and third degree burglary.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Francis William Allison, 58, of Kingman Tuesday in connection with Sunday’s armed robbery of the Dollar General on Andy Devine Avenue. He is facing felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, misconduct involving weapons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Scott Axton, 32, of Kingman is in custody and being treated at a hospital in Las Vegas.

KPD officers were responding to an armed robbery in progress Sunday at the Dollar General when the suspects opened fire on the arriving officers and struck both police cars. Two officers returned fire, and one of the suspects, who was wearing body armor, received a gunshot wound to the face. Neither of the officers were injured during the incident.

According to police, suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store. The stolen money was recovered inside a vehicle that was parked where the shooting occurred.

KPD investigators believe the three men are tied to multiple investigations including the Sept. 10 burglary at True Value, 3622 N. Stockton Hill Road, the Oct. 17 armed robbery at Byer’s Liquor store at 2104 Kingman Ave., Dec. 24th’s burglary at Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road, an armed robbery of Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road, April 12 and the armed robbery of Dollar General, 3665 E. Andy Devine Ave., Sunday.

KPD expects additional charges to be filed. MCSO and KPD investigators are working together on the ongoing investigation.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department