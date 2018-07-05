Letter | Liberals don’t actually care, just trying to fulfill agenda

Mainstream media/Hollywood/democrat/liberal hypocrisy, again. So we hear them screaming at the top of their lungs, "Babies are being ripped from their mother's arms at the border." What could be worse, we might ask? How about babies being ripped from the womb?

MSM/Hollywood/Democrats/Libs could care less about these children at the border. The only reason they are screaming is because they think they finally have something to fulfill their agenda, which is purely to win elections. I would like to get all the MSM/Hollywood/Democrats/Libs into one room and get a show of hands on how many of them either support abortion or have had one, and the majority of them proudly defend the right of a woman to "rip babies from the womb." Let that sink in.

Earlier this month, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley was pounding on detention center doors because he was concerned about "babies being ripped from their mothers’ arms." In 2013, he supported banning anti-abortion limitations on abortion services and in 2015 he supported access to safe legal abortion without restrictions. Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler is nationally recognized as a staunch defender of a woman’s constitutional right to access an abortion. A few days ago, in a press conference outside an immigrant detention facility, Nadler, appearing to read from prepared remarks, said that "several" of the detained parents he had spoken to inside had their children "ripped from their arms" and were "in tears when we were speaking to them." So he is against the government ripping babies from their parents' arms, but he supports women ripping babies from the womb. Hypocrisy at its best. According to Whoopi Goldberg's biographer, she has had at least six abortions and used to joke perversely that she had a do-it-yourself coat-hanger abortion at 14 years old. She is against babies being "ripped away from their parents' arms" but she had no issue with ripping her own babies from the womb? Peter Fonda tweeted "We should rip Barron Trump from his mother and put him in a cage with pedophiles." So he fantasizes about performing a violent, horrific, abominable act on an innocent child to push his agenda. Nice.

People need to keep in mind that the majority of these kids being taking away from "their parents" actually don't belong to these adults. This is a proven fact. Do we as a compassionate country want to actually give kidnapped kids back to their kidnappers, and possibly kidnappers who are sex traffickers? America, let's think rationally instead of listening to the lunatic MSM/Hollywood/Dem/Lib deceivers.

These kids are not being abused, they are being taken care of with food, clothing, education and shelter. What is happening right now is President Trump is trying to get a permanent fix. He is dealing with a severe infection that has turned to gangrene, which was the doing of past administrations. It makes no sense to say, "Don't remove the gangrene, it is too painful; it's better to let it continue." If parents crossing the border illegally are willing to have their kids taken away just so they can get into this country, these kids are better off being separated from their families. MSM isn't reporting that if people who are truly seeking amnesty show up at the Port of Entry, they will not be separated from their families. But crossing the border between these ports is illegal and is a crime. Even parents in this country who commit crimes are separated from their children. So who is to really blame, law enforcement or the parents committing crimes?

Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democrats, when asked about changing immigration policy stated that he and the rest of the Democrats will not act on any legislation to fix the dangerous loopholes THEY created and instituted. Chuck Schumer by the way voted NO on prohibiting minors from crossing state lines for abortion and voted NO on notifying parents of minors who get out-of-state abortions, voted NO on criminal penalty for harming unborn fetus during other crimes, voted NO on banning partial birth abortions. Yeah, he really cares about kids.

America, we need to pray for wisdom for our president. He inherited some very difficult issues and, unfortunately, there is going to be some pain and suffering involved in finding a permanent fix. God help you, Mr. President, to stand strong for what is right instead of for what is easy.