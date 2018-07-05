Man who blocked bridge appears in court

KINGMAN – The Henderson, Nevada man charged with blocking Pat Tillman Bridge on U.S. 93 with an armored car June 15 appeared in court Thursday.

Matthew Phillip Wright, 30, of Henderson, was indicted by Mohave County grand jurors June 21 and has a case management conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug 13 in Mohave Superior Court before Judge Billy Sipe.

The grand jury indicted Wright on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a call of an armed suspect, later identified as Wright, in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 at the Pat Tillman Bridge at around noon June 15.

Judge Sipe made sure Wright was aware of prison sentences associated with all of the charges. Should he be convicted on the terrorism charge, a dangerous Class 2 felony, Wright could face a lengthy prison sentence.

“I can either impose natural life in prison, I can impose life in prison where you can be released after serving 25 calendar years, or I can sentence between 10 and 25 years,” Sipe explained in reference to a terrorism charge conviction.

Wright entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Thursday morning. He is being held at the Mohave County jail on a $25,000 bond.

“No specific victims have yet been identified, but the state still believes this is a victim case,” said Ryan Dooley, deputy county attorney.

