Schapira, Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate, will be in Kingman Saturday

KINGMAN – Midterm elections are just around the corner and several candidates have stopped by Kingman to spread their views. Education has been a big issue in the state of Arizona and the person who advocates for educators in the state is the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

David Schapira is a Democratic candidate for the office. He has been a high school teacher, worked as an administrator for East Valley Institute of Technology and has been part of the Tempe City Council.

He has also served in the Arizona House of Representatives and as a minority leader in the State Senate. He served on the education committee during his time in the senate.

Schapira will be in Kingman to speak with the public about his campaign and the #RedForEd movement at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Beale Street Brews, 510 E. Beale St.