Wikieup man arrested on 4 counts of aggravated DUI

KINGMAN – Wikieup resident Jordan Tate Dollarhide, 27, was arrested Wednesday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies witnessed two vehicles that appeared to be racing on Northern Avenue.

MCSO deputies reported that one of the vehicles, a grey flatbed truck later found to be driven by Dollarhide, quickly accelerated and was drifting outside of its lane. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and asked Dollarhide for the vehicle’s information. He was asked to step out of the vehicle after providing deputies with an expired insurance card.

Deputies smelled an intoxicating odor coming from Dollarhide and conducted field sobriety tests, which indicated intoxication. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .164, according to MCSO.

Dollarhide was arrested on four counts of aggravated DUI and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office