Animal sanctuary holds adoption event, fundraiser at Petco

KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Golden Valley, is holding a “Hello Summer” adoption and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.

Young adult dogs and cats, puppies and kittens will be available for adoption. They’ve all been spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. An adoption application, including home check, and adoption fees apply.

“Our dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can’t wait to meet the special person who will give them a summer to remember and a forever home,” said Cherie DaLynn, founder and director of For the Luv of Paws.

If you can’t adopt one of the animals, DaLynn invites volunteers to come to the event to walk the dogs, read to the cats or consider donating food, toys, treats and cleaning supplies.

For more information, call 928-897-7304.

