Dollar General suspects charged with attempted murder, kidnapping by attorney’s office

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has filed charges on Anthony Axton, 32, and Francis William Allison, 58, both from Kingman.

The Attorney’s office is charging both men with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, misconduct involving body armor, and criminal damage.

Both are suspected to be connected to the shooting that occurred with Kingman Police officers during a robbery July 1 at the Dollar General, on the 3665 E. Andy Devine Ave.

They are also suspected to be connected to other crimes, including the Sept. 10 burglary at True Value, 3622 N. Stockton Hill Road, the Oct. 17 armed robbery at Byer’s Liquor store, 2104 Kingman Ave., the Dec. 24 burglary at Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road, and the April 12 armed robbery of Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Preston Earl Milks, 25, of Kingman, is also suspected to be involved.

More charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

