Horoscopes | July 6, 2018

Birthdays: Kevin Hart, 39; Tia and Tamera Mowry, 40; 50 Cent, 43; Sylvester Stallone, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Socialize, network and explore new possibilities, but don’t drain your budget. If you live within your means, you will ease stress and impress someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your desire for something new and exciting will lead to temptation. Don’t give in to someone asking for too much from you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for answers, ask questions and stay focused on getting ahead. A change is in your best interest but must be reasonable and within your budget.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Mull over your options and let your imagination wander. The ideas you come up with will help you bring about positive change in your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your plans into motion and aim to achieve what you set out to do. Being organized and prepared for whatever unexpected circumstances arise will counter loss or failure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel, educational pursuits and new experiences will all lead to personal growth. Encourage change, but use discipline to avoid an unusual partnership.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the cost involved in something before you decide to take part. Emotions must not be allowed to sway you in a direction that could end up limiting your chance to advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t act on impulse. Consider the pros and cons and formulate a plan that is realistic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more time and effort into personal improvements. Whether it’s your surroundings, relationships or a physical update that makes you feel confident, move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t leave anything to chance. An emotional matter will disrupt your plans if you aren’t prepared.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express your feelings and work hard to improve a personal relationship. Letting little things come between you and someone you love will lead to regret.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A display of confidence and ownership by someone you are competitive with must not be allowed to bring you down. Look for a unique way to counter any put-down you encounter; you will recapture the attention you crave.