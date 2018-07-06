Letter | Longtime Kingman dentist Dr. Jerald Wienke retires

Dr. Jerald Wienke has retired after serving Mohave County for nearly 52 years of continuous service to the people in this area. This amazing record of longevity most likely makes him the longest practicing dentist to have ever served Mohave County.

His record of service in the dental field is matched, or possibly surpassed, by his untiring public service to this community in which he lived.

His record of the loyalty and friendship he inspired in his staff is also amazing. Between the three people on his staff they have 88 years of combined service.

The following is a list of his accomplishments and a probably incomplete record of his many years of community service:

Graduated from M.C.U.H.S., 1959

3 years at U of A – prerequisites achieved for dental school

Graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in Doctor of Dental Science in 1966

Started working in Parker for a short time then moved to Lake Havasu City, where he had a practice for about a year

1968 – built and opened up a practice in Kingman

51-year Life Member of Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468

Member of Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce – 1969-current

Member of Kingman Rotary Club since 1969 – 9 years he was either president or secretary

Received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary

Member of Kingman Jaycees – past president. They were instrumental in getting the rodeos started, Fourth of July parades in the 1970s

Kingman Youth Football League founding director and treasurer

Kingman Alliance Against Drugs – founding chairman

Vice President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1973-1974

President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1974-1976

ASDA (Arizona State Dental Association) trustee 1977-1981

Director, Kingman Hospital Inc.

Kingman Little League Coach

President – Mohave Mental Health Clinic

Member of Pierre Fauchard Society

Kingman’s first directly elected mayor 1986-1988

City Council – 1988-1992

Parks and Recreation Commission – when Kingman designed and built Centennial Park – best recreation facility in Arizona

Served on the Historical Preservation Commission

Served on the Municipal Utility Commission

Arizona Dental Association Service Award 2001

2002 Grand Marshall for the Andy Devine Days Parade

Member of the International College of Dentists 2003

2005 on Council on Dental Education

Andy Award – 2007 Lifetime Achiever Award

Mohave Museum of History and Arts board member for many years. During that time he served as President from 2005-2008

There are many thousands of people who owe this good doctor a big thanks.