Letter | Longtime Kingman dentist Dr. Jerald Wienke retires

Dr. Jerald Wienke has retired after serving Mohave County for nearly 52 years of continuous service to the people in this area. This amazing record of longevity most likely makes him the longest practicing dentist to have ever served Mohave County.
His record of service in the dental field is matched, or possibly surpassed, by his untiring public service to this community in which he lived.
His record of the loyalty and friendship he inspired in his staff is also amazing. Between the three people on his staff they have 88 years of combined service.
The following is a list of his accomplishments and a probably incomplete record of his many years of community service:
Graduated from M.C.U.H.S., 1959
3 years at U of A – prerequisites achieved for dental school
Graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in Doctor of Dental Science in 1966
Started working in Parker for a short time then moved to Lake Havasu City, where he had a practice for about a year
1968 – built and opened up a practice in Kingman
51-year Life Member of Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468
Member of Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce – 1969-current
Member of Kingman Rotary Club since 1969 – 9 years he was either president or secretary
Received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary
Member of Kingman Jaycees – past president. They were instrumental in getting the rodeos started, Fourth of July parades in the 1970s
Kingman Youth Football League founding director and treasurer
Kingman Alliance Against Drugs – founding chairman
Vice President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1973-1974
President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1974-1976
ASDA (Arizona State Dental Association) trustee 1977-1981
Director, Kingman Hospital Inc.
Kingman Little League Coach
President – Mohave Mental Health Clinic
Member of Pierre Fauchard Society
Kingman’s first directly elected mayor 1986-1988
City Council – 1988-1992
Parks and Recreation Commission – when Kingman designed and built Centennial Park – best recreation facility in Arizona
Served on the Historical Preservation Commission
Served on the Municipal Utility Commission
Arizona Dental Association Service Award 2001
2002 Grand Marshall for the Andy Devine Days Parade
Member of the International College of Dentists 2003
2005 on Council on Dental Education
Andy Award – 2007 Lifetime Achiever Award
Mohave Museum of History and Arts board member for many years. During that time he served as President from 2005-2008
There are many thousands of people who owe this good doctor a big thanks.
