Letter | Longtime Kingman dentist Dr. Jerald Wienke retires

Roxanne Freiday, Kingman

  • Originally Published: July 6, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • Dr. Jerald Wienke has retired after serving Mohave County for nearly 52 years of continuous service to the people in this area. This amazing record of longevity most likely makes him the longest practicing dentist to have ever served Mohave County.

    His record of service in the dental field is matched, or possibly surpassed, by his untiring public service to this community in which he lived.

    His record of the loyalty and friendship he inspired in his staff is also amazing. Between the three people on his staff they have 88 years of combined service.

    The following is a list of his accomplishments and a probably incomplete record of his many years of community service:

    Graduated from M.C.U.H.S., 1959

    3 years at U of A – prerequisites achieved for dental school

    Graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in Doctor of Dental Science in 1966

    Started working in Parker for a short time then moved to Lake Havasu City, where he had a practice for about a year

    1968 – built and opened up a practice in Kingman

    51-year Life Member of Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468

    Member of Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce – 1969-current

    Member of Kingman Rotary Club since 1969 – 9 years he was either president or secretary

    Received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary

    Member of Kingman Jaycees – past president. They were instrumental in getting the rodeos started, Fourth of July parades in the 1970s

    Kingman Youth Football League founding director and treasurer

    Kingman Alliance Against Drugs – founding chairman

    Vice President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1973-1974

    President of Northern Arizona Dental Society – 1974-1976

    ASDA (Arizona State Dental Association) trustee 1977-1981

    Director, Kingman Hospital Inc.

    Kingman Little League Coach

    President – Mohave Mental Health Clinic

    Member of Pierre Fauchard Society

    Kingman’s first directly elected mayor 1986-1988

    City Council – 1988-1992

    Parks and Recreation Commission – when Kingman designed and built Centennial Park – best recreation facility in Arizona

    Served on the Historical Preservation Commission

    Served on the Municipal Utility Commission

    Arizona Dental Association Service Award 2001

    2002 Grand Marshall for the Andy Devine Days Parade

    Member of the International College of Dentists 2003

    2005 on Council on Dental Education

    Andy Award – 2007 Lifetime Achiever Award

    Mohave Museum of History and Arts board member for many years. During that time he served as President from 2005-2008

    There are many thousands of people who owe this good doctor a big thanks.

