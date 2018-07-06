Letter | We do need to become known for something

I was truly saddened to read about Route 66 and how this historical land mark is on the endangered list.

As a youngster, I can remember driving that road. It was a beautiful drive, and now that, too, is threatened to be a distant memory. Route 66 goes through old downtown Kingman and all the renovations going on there will be lost as well as the businesses in that area. I was impressed with the article about the electric cars at the airport being brought back to old downtown Kingman. The fact that Kingman really does not have anything else that it’s known for besides Route 66, it was becoming close to what we could enjoy as well as others that came to visit these historical sites. I’m reminded of the wax museum in California. When my children were young, we decided to visit the Movieland Wax Museum. We were going through looking at the wax figures, and with each figure that we were looking at, my kids would ask, “Who’s that and what did they do?”

They could not relate to the actors of times past, and eventually, the Movieland Wax Museum was history and is still closed today. Will that happen to old downtown Kingman? I agree with the Daily Miner that we have to be known for something other than Route 66. I wonder if we would be open to suggestions that we could take to our Council members and see what else we could be known for. We need a brand. I also read in the Daily Miner that there are almond tree farms here in the valley. Maybe we could be known for the almonds that are grown here? In Florida and Oxnard, California, there’s a Strawberry Festival, a Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, and an Apple Festival. Here, we have our county fair, but we need a brand. I know that these farms are controversial because of the water situation, but what else are we known for? Think of it, the Kingman Almond Festival. If we cannot find another way to have Kingman grow other than housing and Route 66, we will become a distant memory, too.