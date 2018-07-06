You’re never too old to learn

I have often said that no matter how old we get we should never stop learning.

Lately, I have found myself becoming an old lady. Yikes! My son has a way of bringing certain things to my attention in his own kind way. I was complaining about something the other day and he said, "You kids get off my lawn!"

Now this may not make sense to everyone, but this was his tactful way of letting me know that I sounded like a grumpy old lady. Hard as I may try to be patient, I have to admit that may NOT be a strong point of mine.

Just today while walking back from Walmart (it was about 100 degrees outside) I attempted to cross the street to what appeared to be the shadier side. Just as I was about to step off the curb, one very slow moving vehicle came down the street. To myself I uttered, “Always gotta be one stinkin' slow car.”

In just a few seconds the car stopped in front of me. An elderly lady, (about my age) said, “Would you like a ride? How far are you going?” I thanked her and let her know I was only going one more block.

I then found myself looking up and saying, “I know. I am still learning.”

So, at what point is it that we feel like we’ve become the privileged? I know I was pretty excited when people younger than myself started giving me a front seat whenever they picked me up. I know I am really grateful for all the senior discounts now available to me.

Do we often use being old as an excuse to get away with crap we know we should not say or do? I know I personally did not think I ever did this. Now, I am not so sure.

I admit that every once in a while I will blurt out a comment that I immediately wish I could somehow take back. I even ask myself in my head, “Where the heck did that come from?” Maybe every once in a while us old people just need a kick in the butt to remind us that we always need to be kind and courteous to everyone, especially those younger than us and children. They live in a completely different world than we do.

I saw something on Facebook once that may have said it best: “Sometimes I think I am so smart, and other times I fall on the floor just putting on my underwear.”