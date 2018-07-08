Kingman welcome arch hovers over history

KINGMAN – The countdown started from 10 and worked its way down to the lighting of the long-awaited arch hovering over Beale Street welcoming visitors to the historic town of Kingman. Citizens of Kingman filled Beale Street waiting to see the 15-year-long project come to life.

The lighting ceremony consisted of Dan Del Monaco, chairman of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Monica Gates, Vice Mayor Jen Miles, and Dorothy Brown taking the time in thanking those who helped in the process of making the arch come to be and the importance of it to the City of Kingman.

Gates acknowledged how important it is when people come together to make things happen. She acknowledged the City engineers, streets, tourism and parks and recreation departments.

“Kingman has the most amazing and hardworking staff in any city I know,” Gates said.



Miles talked to the crowd about how the arch is an important architectural feature to symbolize the history of the City when ranchers, miners, and wagons would pass through these streets.

“When we pass through this arch, we can remember and honor that past and that promise,” Miles said.

Dorothy Brown, a long time Kingman resident and a member of the Daughters of Mohave County Pioneers had a few comments on the new historical event.

Brown provided the audience with a history of Kingman. She mentioned how many of the towns in Mohave County were built around the mines. Brown talked about how Mineral Park back in 1874 was fighting to be the county seat (she said she wasn’t around at the time).

“I have seen Kingman grown. I love it,” Brown said.

She closed her arch dedication remarks with thanking the citizens of Kingman for their hard work and if everyone works together Kingman will grow and grow.