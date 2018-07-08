Stockton Hill lanes will be restricted Monday, Tuesday for road work

KINGMAN – Drivers will need to look out for intermittent lane restrictions on Stockton Hill Road between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, as preliminary work is being done for a planned repaving project.

The restrictions are necessary so soil investigation can be performed for the upcoming project. Vann Engineering Inc. will perform the work. Access to businesses is expected to remain open within project limits, but there may be delays.

Questions can be directed to the City Engineering Office at 928-753-8122 or eng@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman