County Corner | New software at Mohave County Assessor’s office

Happy Summer Mohave County,

I am fortunate to update you again on what the Mohave County Assessor’s office has been busy doing. I would like to start with some important upcoming deadlines: Widow/Widower and Disability Exemption applications must be filed by July 31, and Senior Freeze applications must be filed by Sept. 1. You can come to our offices or download the forms off our website and mail them into us. We look forward to helping you with these popular opportunities for tax savings, so please take the time to get them to us by the deadlines.



As I spoke of before, we are up and running with our new Pictometry aerial oblique imagery software. This amazing software is allowing our appraisers to view improvements through aerial imagery captured from last year’s flyovers. So far, with 5 months of daily work on this newly acquired technology, our appraisers have found over $18 million dollars of value that will be added to our 2020 tax rolls. The more value we pick up, the less each property owner will be responsible for in the future. For example, think of a pie … the more slices in the pie the less each person gets. The county has a pie (budget), the more values we bring to the table the less likely you will see a tax rate hike to fill in that pie. The assessor’s office understands the importance of capturing all values in Mohave County. Statutorily, as the assessor, I am required to value “fair and equitably,” and our Pictometry allows us to do just that. I want to take the time to thank our appraisers for working so diligently on this project, thank the Board of Supervisors for investing in this software, and thank you, my constituents, for supporting our endeavor.



I wanted to also take the time to thank the people of Mohave County for helping us with our water win. We were successfully able to keep our river water from going downstream to Maricopa and Pima counties. Thanks goes to everyone who wrote letters, attended town halls and water district meetings. This win shows how our voices can be heard when working as a team. Speaking of water, our Kingman land appraisers have been very busy valuing the very large and deep water wells in the Hualapai Basin. So far we have assessed over 80 wells with more to come. Since many farmers are new to the area, these values are new to our tax roll. I can only assume we will be picking up new wells for years in the future. The last report I heard there are over 160 new wells in the Hualapai basin that came in over the last 5 years. We will keep plugging away.

This legislative season I will be again working to produce, and hopefully get passed, a veterans exemption bill. My vision is to have a tax exemption available for disabled veterans. Similar to our widow/widowers and disability exemption, this bill would allow a veteran to qualify if they are disabled, but not necessarily 100 percent disabled as our current exemption requires. Legislative season starts this fall, so please, if you get the time to write your senators and representatives, or even your governor to support this idea, please do so. I can use all the help I can get.



Have a fabulous summer. My next article will come after the holiday season. The August County Corner will be brought to you by our county recorder, Kristi Blair. If you have any questions for me or my fabulous staff, please do not hesitate to contact us in Kingman at 928-753-0703, Lake Havasu City, 928-453-0702 or Bullhead City, 928-758-0701.