Kingman High School Scholarship Winners

  • Originally Published: July 9, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • photo

    Delanie Cencelewski

    ASU Academic Scholarships

    Delanie Cencelewski $8,000 per yr Provost $32,000

    Michelle Thomas $6,000 per yr Dean’s $24,000

    Gage Plummer $6,000 per yr Dean’s $24,000

    Kyle Rivera $3,000 per yr University $12,000

    Matthew Grimes $3,000 per yr University $12,000

    Kimberly Rodriguez $3,000 per yr University $12,000

    Victoria Rathbun $2,000 per yr Academic $8,000

    ASU HAVASU

    Nancy Suarez Castro $2,000 $2,000

    Jazmin Gutierrez $2,000 $2,000

    NAU Academic Scholarships

    Lumberjack Scholarship

    Delanie Cencelewski $10,300 per yr $41,200

    Victoria Rathbun $10,300 $41,200

    Kimberly Rodriguez $10,300 $41,200

    President’s Scholarship

    Kyle Rivera $7,000 per yr $28,000

    Dean’s Scholarship

    Gage Plummer $4,000 per yr $16,000

    Rachel Torres $4,000 $16,000

    photo

    Carlos Rodriguez

    U of A Academic Scholarships

    WILDCAT EXCELLENCE

    Carlos Rodriguez $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Marlen Alvarez $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Michelle Thomas $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Breanna McIver $4,000 Per yr $16,000

    Kimberly Rodriguez $4,000 per yr $16,000

    Denise Wiley $8,000 per yr $32,000

    Gerardo Rodriguez $8,000 per yr $32,000

    UNLV WUE Scholarships

    Victoria Rathbun $11,000 per yr $44,000

    Skylar Beckman $11,000 $44,000

    Nathaniel Birdseye $11,000 $44,000

    Nancy Suarez Castro $11,000 $44,000

    Kimberly Rodriguez $11,000 $44,000

    Juan Herrera $11,000 $44,000

    Gage Plummer $11,000 $44,000

    Mohave Community College Board of Governors Scholarships

    Academic Honors Scholarship

    Kalina Araya $1,000 $1,000

    Makayla Baca $1,000 $1,000

    Garrett Collins $1,000 $1,000

    Raydin DeHerrera $1,000 $1,000

    Megan Foster $1,000 $1,000

    Gisele Jablonski $1,000 $1,000

    Reanna Keller $1,000 $1,000

    Serenity Lynch $1,000 $1,000

    Jessica Pebley $1,000 $1,000

    Hollie Pennington $1,000 $1,000

    Andrew Stolmeier $1,000 $1,000

    Daniel Valdez $1,000

    photo

    Juno Arredondo

    Campus Dean’s Academic Honors Scholarship

    Juno Arredondo $1,500 $1,500

    Christian Brown $1,500 $1,500

    Taylor Cook $1,500 $1,500

    Shane Gaynor $1,500 $1,500

    Juan Herrera $1,500 $1,500

    Stacia Peltier $1,500 $1,500

    Jordyn Remillard $1,500 $1,500

    Kyle Rivera $1,500 $1,500

    Reeta Sihock $1,500 $1,500

    Nancy Suarez Castro $1,500 $1,500

    Rachel Torres $1,500 $1,500

    President’s High Academic Honors Scholarship

    Ramon Chavez $2,000 $4000

    Jordan Lewis $2,000 $4,000

    Natalie Taylor $2,000 $4,000

    Army Recruits - GI BILL

    Nickole Bowen $96,000

    James Carter $96,000

    Marine Corps Recruits

    Jacob Geesey $96,000

    Elias Juarez $96,000

    Navy Recruits - GI BILL

    Courtney Mossor $96,000

    Shy Skeens $96,000

    photo

    Nancy Suarez Castro

    GEAR UP Scholarships

    Juan Herrera $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Nancy Suarez $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Kim Rodriguez $6,000 per yr $24,000

    Worth and Dot Howard Foundation

    Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 per year $4,000

    James Golden Miller Memorial

    Haley Talayumptewa $1,000 $1,000

    Kingman Elks Scholarships

    Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000

    Jordan Lewis $1,000 $1,000

    Gerardo Rodriguez $750 $750

    Kennedy Marshall $250 $250

    Kiwanis Scholarships

    Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000

    Hannah Heiden $2,000 $2,000

    Matt Grimes $3,000 $3,000

    ASCPA Scholarship

    Michelle Thomas $500 $500

    Rotary Club Scholarships

    Carlos Rodriguez $2,000 renew $1,000 $5,000

    Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000

    Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000

    Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000

    Paul Kalanithi Memorial Scholarship

    Hannah Heiden $2,000 $2,000

    Gerardo Rodriguez $2,000 $2,000

    Kingman Soroptimist

    Marlen Alvarez $2,500 $2,500

    Hannah Heiden $1,500 $1,500

    Celine Lucero-White $500 $500

    GEO Group Foundation

    Denise Wiley $1,000 $1,000

    Michelle Thomas $1,000 $1,000

    Chris Gomez $1,000 $1,000

    Celine Lucero-White $500 $500

    Daniella McLean $500 $500

    Riley Swope $500 $500

    Jordan Lewis $500 $500

    Juan Herrera $500 $500

    Marlen Alvarez $500 $500

    Hannah Heiden $500 $500

    Gerardo Rodriguez $500 $500

    photo

    Hollie Pennington

    Northwest Arizona Healthcare

    Hollie Pennington $2,000 per sem $16,000

    Kingman Firefighter Association

    Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000

    John Bathauer Memorial Scholarship

    Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000

    Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000

    Denise Wiley $1,000 $1,000

    Juan Herrera $1,000 $1,000

    Community & Family Interest Club

    Matt Grimes $1,000 $1,000

    Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000

    Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000

    Nancy Suarez $1,000 $1,000

    Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000

    Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000

    Juan Herrera $1,000 $1,000

    Hollie Pennington $1,000 $1,000

    Venture Club

    Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000

