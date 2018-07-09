Kingman High School Scholarship Winners

ASU Academic Scholarships
Delanie Cencelewski $8,000 per yr Provost $32,000
Michelle Thomas $6,000 per yr Dean’s $24,000
Gage Plummer $6,000 per yr Dean’s $24,000
Kyle Rivera $3,000 per yr University $12,000
Matthew Grimes $3,000 per yr University $12,000
Kimberly Rodriguez $3,000 per yr University $12,000
Victoria Rathbun $2,000 per yr Academic $8,000
ASU HAVASU
Nancy Suarez Castro $2,000 $2,000
Jazmin Gutierrez $2,000 $2,000
NAU Academic Scholarships
Lumberjack Scholarship
Delanie Cencelewski $10,300 per yr $41,200
Victoria Rathbun $10,300 $41,200
Kimberly Rodriguez $10,300 $41,200
President’s Scholarship
Kyle Rivera $7,000 per yr $28,000
Dean’s Scholarship
Gage Plummer $4,000 per yr $16,000
Rachel Torres $4,000 $16,000
U of A Academic Scholarships
WILDCAT EXCELLENCE
Carlos Rodriguez $6,000 per yr $24,000
Marlen Alvarez $6,000 per yr $24,000
Michelle Thomas $6,000 per yr $24,000
Breanna McIver $4,000 Per yr $16,000
Kimberly Rodriguez $4,000 per yr $16,000
Denise Wiley $8,000 per yr $32,000
Gerardo Rodriguez $8,000 per yr $32,000
UNLV WUE Scholarships
Victoria Rathbun $11,000 per yr $44,000
Skylar Beckman $11,000 $44,000
Nathaniel Birdseye $11,000 $44,000
Nancy Suarez Castro $11,000 $44,000
Kimberly Rodriguez $11,000 $44,000
Juan Herrera $11,000 $44,000
Gage Plummer $11,000 $44,000
Mohave Community College Board of Governors Scholarships
Academic Honors Scholarship
Kalina Araya $1,000 $1,000
Makayla Baca $1,000 $1,000
Garrett Collins $1,000 $1,000
Raydin DeHerrera $1,000 $1,000
Megan Foster $1,000 $1,000
Gisele Jablonski $1,000 $1,000
Reanna Keller $1,000 $1,000
Serenity Lynch $1,000 $1,000
Jessica Pebley $1,000 $1,000
Hollie Pennington $1,000 $1,000
Andrew Stolmeier $1,000 $1,000
Daniel Valdez $1,000
Campus Dean’s Academic Honors Scholarship
Juno Arredondo $1,500 $1,500
Christian Brown $1,500 $1,500
Taylor Cook $1,500 $1,500
Shane Gaynor $1,500 $1,500
Juan Herrera $1,500 $1,500
Stacia Peltier $1,500 $1,500
Jordyn Remillard $1,500 $1,500
Kyle Rivera $1,500 $1,500
Reeta Sihock $1,500 $1,500
Nancy Suarez Castro $1,500 $1,500
Rachel Torres $1,500 $1,500
President’s High Academic Honors Scholarship
Ramon Chavez $2,000 $4000
Jordan Lewis $2,000 $4,000
Natalie Taylor $2,000 $4,000
Army Recruits - GI BILL
Nickole Bowen $96,000
James Carter $96,000
Marine Corps Recruits
Jacob Geesey $96,000
Elias Juarez $96,000
Navy Recruits - GI BILL
Courtney Mossor $96,000
Shy Skeens $96,000
GEAR UP Scholarships
Juan Herrera $6,000 per yr $24,000
Nancy Suarez $6,000 per yr $24,000
Kim Rodriguez $6,000 per yr $24,000
Worth and Dot Howard Foundation
Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 per year $4,000
James Golden Miller Memorial
Haley Talayumptewa $1,000 $1,000
Kingman Elks Scholarships
Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000
Jordan Lewis $1,000 $1,000
Gerardo Rodriguez $750 $750
Kennedy Marshall $250 $250
Kiwanis Scholarships
Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000
Hannah Heiden $2,000 $2,000
Matt Grimes $3,000 $3,000
ASCPA Scholarship
Michelle Thomas $500 $500
Rotary Club Scholarships
Carlos Rodriguez $2,000 renew $1,000 $5,000
Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000
Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000
Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000
Paul Kalanithi Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Heiden $2,000 $2,000
Gerardo Rodriguez $2,000 $2,000
Kingman Soroptimist
Marlen Alvarez $2,500 $2,500
Hannah Heiden $1,500 $1,500
Celine Lucero-White $500 $500
GEO Group Foundation
Denise Wiley $1,000 $1,000
Michelle Thomas $1,000 $1,000
Chris Gomez $1,000 $1,000
Celine Lucero-White $500 $500
Daniella McLean $500 $500
Riley Swope $500 $500
Jordan Lewis $500 $500
Juan Herrera $500 $500
Marlen Alvarez $500 $500
Hannah Heiden $500 $500
Gerardo Rodriguez $500 $500
Northwest Arizona Healthcare
Hollie Pennington $2,000 per sem $16,000
Kingman Firefighter Association
Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000
John Bathauer Memorial Scholarship
Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000
Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000
Denise Wiley $1,000 $1,000
Juan Herrera $1,000 $1,000
Community & Family Interest Club
Matt Grimes $1,000 $1,000
Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000
Marlen Alvarez $1,000 $1,000
Nancy Suarez $1,000 $1,000
Gerardo Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000
Carlos Rodriguez $1,000 $1,000
Juan Herrera $1,000 $1,000
Hollie Pennington $1,000 $1,000
Venture Club
Hannah Heiden $1,000 $1,000
