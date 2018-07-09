Kingman Photo | MCSO Posse Graduates

On June 27, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster congratulated and swore in Sheriff’s Volunteer Posse members. The graduates completed a volunteer training academy held at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Doug Schuster swore in eight new graduates; Kevin Curran, Cheri Williams,Kiara Sanchez, Dennis Rogers, Ralph McKie, Richard Terrien, Steve Kaminski, and William Gleason. The academy participants underwent a 32 hour class, and after graduating, volunteers will complete 40 additional training hours in the field with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Posse Field Training Officers. Class participants attended Defensive Driving courses as well as attending prisoner restraint and transport classes. Volunteers are utilized in many areas such as; boating safety, community policing and crime prevention, animal control, computer data entry, dispatch operations, corrections and prisoner transportation, record keeping and research, radio communications, and neighborhood safety patrols.

Anyone interested should contact their local Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to pick-up an application, or contact Sergeant Kyler Cox at 928-453-0745.