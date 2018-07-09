KRMC hosts men’s health fair Wednesday

KINGMAN – Often times as a human being we forget that our health is important. Especially when deciding do I want a salad or a juicy burger, should I go for a walk or watch Netflix. We usually don’t remember about the importance of health until we are sitting in a doctor’s office.

Kingman Regional Medical Center is having a Men’s Health and Nutrition fair Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave.

Over 25 community organizers will be at the event informing attendees about nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, physical activity, and smoking cessation.

During the event, KRMC will offer free screenings like Alpah-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, which helps determine a genetic risk for developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung disorders. Free biometric screenings, which measure height, weight, BMI, blood pressure and other health related characteristics, will be available for those who attend the fair.



Attendees can have the opportunity in winning a free round of golf including cart rental from Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. The event is free and open to the public with refreshments and prizes.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center