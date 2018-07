Mr. Janak Patel, owner and manager of Kingman Econo Lodge located at 3421 East Andy Devine, recently and most generously donated banner-making material to local peace activists. The banner is to be displayed for observance of “The International Day Of Peace” to be held at Locomotive Park scheduled for Friday 9/21/18 from 10-12.



We most warmly appreciate Mr. Patel’s enthusiastic endorsement and support for world peace! Thank you Mr. Patel

Christine Meisenheimer

Kingman